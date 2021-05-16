Second batch of Russian Covid vaccine reaches Hyderabad

Second batch of Russian Covid-19 vaccine reaches Hyderabad

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 16 2021, 16:55 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 17:30 ist
The first consignment of 1.50 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) landed in India on May 1. Credit: Reuters Photo

The second batch of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Sunday landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Sputnik V official Twitter page said.

"Second batch of Sputnik V @sputnikvaccine arrives in Hyderabad, India," the tweet said along with pictures of vaccine boxes being unloaded from an aircraft.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on May 14 soft-launched imported Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V vaccine which is priced at Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose (retail price).

Read more: As Covid rages, India lands in a vaccine mess of its own making

"Given the recent launch of the Russian vaccine in the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery has become very timely. The efficacy of the #SputnikV is well-known in the world," Nikolay Kudashev Russian Ambassador to India tweeted.

The first consignment of 1.50 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) landed in India on May 1 and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory.

The Indian drug-maker had earlier said these consignments will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up the supply chain for the larger vaccination programme rollout.

Hyderabad
Sputnik V
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Russia

