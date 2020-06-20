Second Madhya Pradesh lawmaker tests COVID-19 positive

One more MLA has tested positive for the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, causing panic among lawmakers because he had participated in voting for the Rajya Sabha election in which an already COVID-19 infected MLA had also voted on Friday.

BJP MLA, Omprakash Sakhlecha, tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, just a day after exercising his franchise for the Rajya Sabha polls on the Assembly premises in Bhopal. Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary had also cast vote in the poll wearing PPE kit as he was in quarantine for the last four days following detection of COVID-19.

Sakhlecha represents the Jawad constituency in Neemuch district. His wife has also reportedly tested positive.

At least four other MLAs who were with Sakhlecha on the Assembly premises on Friday have undergone tests in Bhopal and their reports are awaited.

They are Yashpal Singh Sisodia of Mandsaur, Devilal Dhakad of Garoth, Aniruddh Maroo of Manasa and Dilip Singh Parihar of Neemuch, sources said.

Also 15 other persons, including the drivers and gunmen of the MLAs as well as the wife of one of the MLAs, have given their sample for testing, sources said.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sosodia said he was with Sakhlecha for the last two days and had lunch with the infected MLA along with 14 other lawmakers on Friday. All of them should be tested for the pandemic, he demanded.

Sakhlecha was staying in a farmhouse in Bhopal since June 16 after a woman in his house in Neemuch had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, he did not disclose this to the administration. Nether his sample was taken nor was he prevented from entering in containment zone where the farm house is situated.

Two days ago, Sakhlecha had attended a meeting of BJP MLAs without wearing a mask.