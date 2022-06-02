Second militant attack in 10 hours: Non-local labourer shot dead, another injured in Kashmir's Budgam

A non-local brick-klin labourer was shot dead and another injured by militants in Magraypora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday evening

A police official said that two non-local labourers were fired upon by pistol-borne militants in Magraypora.

Both the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where one among them, identified as Dilkush from Bihar, succumbed to his injuries

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, reports said.

The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes barely 10 hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by a pistol-borne militant in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.