2nd attack in 10 hours: Non-local shot dead in Kashmir

Second militant attack in 10 hours: Non-local labourer shot dead, another injured in Kashmir's Budgam

The attack comes barely 10 hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 02 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 23:08 ist
Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, reports said. Credit: PTI Photo

 A non-local brick-klin labourer was shot dead and another injured  by militants in Magraypora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday evening

A police official said that two non-local labourers were fired upon by pistol-borne militants in Magraypora.

Also read: Kashmiri Pandits prepare for another mass migration amid targeted killings

Both the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where one among them, identified as Dilkush from Bihar, succumbed to his injuries

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, reports said. 

The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes barely 10 hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by a pistol-borne militant in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kashmir
militants
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

 