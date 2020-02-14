Second senior-most judge of Bombay High Court SC Dharmadhikari resigns

Justice SC Dharmadhikari, the second senior-most judge of the Bombay High Court, has resigned.

The exact reason of his demitting office is not clear. Justice Dharmadhikari figures as No 2 in the list of Bombay High Court judges, followed by Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, who is the Chief Justice.

Justice Dharmadhikari is from the family of eminent lawyers and jurists in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

He handled several important cases like the PILs related to Dabholkar-Pansare murder case and the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

Born on 26 January, 1960, he is B.Com., LL.B, by education. He enrolled as an Advocate on 28 June 1983.

He practiced on Original as well as Appellate Side of Bombay High Court in Mumbai and handled almost all types of Civil and Constitutional cases including Service matters and Election petitions. He represented leading banks, financial institutions, corporate houses and multinational firms as well.

He is keenly interested in Table Tennis, Cricket, reading and writing. He is actively associated with Legal Aid Movement.

He was a member of Board of Studies on Law, University of Mumbai.

He is also a member of the Disciplinary Committee of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. He was a member of the Managing Committee of the High Court Library for several years. Associated with several institutions, he also worked towards eradication of Leprosy.

He was elevated as Additional Judge, Bombay High Court on 14 November, 2003.