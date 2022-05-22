Second 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque? Ex-Kashi seer claims so

Days after a row erupted over a 'Shivling' being found in the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque, a former mahant of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple claimed there was a second 'Shivling' there.

The former mahant, Dr Kulpati Tiwari, claimed to have seen the idol on a shelf on the western wall of the Gyanvapi masjid and subsequently called upon authorities to look into it, The Times of India reported.

Tiwari was the last serving mahant of the Kashi Vishwanath temple before a government-appointed trust took over the management in 1983.

“I don’t know if this 'Shivling' still exists at the same place or removed. I demand competent authorities to make it clear,” Tiwari said, backing his claims with photographs allegedly clicked in 2014. The photographs showed children playing in the Gyanvapi premises where the temple of Shringar Gauri is situated. In another photograph, the rear wall of the Gyanvapi structure is visible which Tiwari claimed to signify an ancient temple.

Also read — Of temple claims and milking masjids: Are we already two nations?

He further added that Gyanvapi means ‘well of knowledge’ and refers to the water body used by the Muslims for the purpose of 'wuzu'. In another photograph, he claimed, that the “idol of Nandi and Hanuman are visible behind this pond, which was built by Lord Shiva himself with his trident. After bathing in it, goddess Parvati used to worship Lord Vishveshvar (another name for Shiva)".

Dismissing Tiwari’s claims as "baseless", AIM joint secretary SM Yaseen said, “There is no ‘takhta’ (shelf) on the wall on the Gyanvapi premises. We don’t know what he is talking about in which picture."

Tiwari further informed that he would file a petition on Monday to let people worship the 'Shivling' found during the survey. “The 'Shivling' found on the Gyanvapi premises can’t be abandoned,” he said.

The current controversy over the Gyanvapi mosque began when five Hindu women knocked the doors of the court last year, seeking to worship the Shringar Gauri and other idols within the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Last month, a Varanasi court ordered a video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex after the petition.

The report of the survey was initially ordered to be submitted by May 10. However, a delay was caused after the order was challenged by Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the mosque committee.

The Gyanvapi mosque survey was concluded on May 16. The Hindu side in the matter has claimed that a 'Shivling' was found inside a reservoir on the mosque complex during the survey. The Muslim side, however, dismissed the claim and said it was only a 'fountain'.

(With agency inputs)