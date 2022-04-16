Second tranche of S-400 systems from Russia delayed: Report

Even as Russia has started delivering simulators and training equipment for the second squadron of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system, the delivery of the main system has been slightly delayed.

At present, the first squadron of the missile system is almost operational in the northwestern region of the country, near the Ambala air base to safeguard the Rafale jets. The second squadron's delay has been attributed to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by Times of India.

“The second ‘operational’ squadron, deliveries of which were to begin in June, will be delayed by at least a month, if not more,” a defence ministry source was quoted as saying in the report.

As part of the agreements in place—under the $5.43 billion (Rs 40,000 crore) contract with Russia in 2018, India is supposed to get delivery of five such tranches or squadrons of S-400 missiles.

Each tranche of the S-400 systems has two batteries with 128 missiles each, capable of interceptions at set distances of 120 kilometres, 200 km, 250 km and 380 km. Its capabilities also extend to long-range acquisitions, engagement radar and all-terrain transport-erector vehicles.

The delivery of the first tranche was made last December following a visit by Vladimir Putin to India, when he held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the military deals between India and Russia have been a point of concern for Western nations, especially the US, which has asked the country to reduce its dealings with Moscow and even threatened to levy sanctions.

