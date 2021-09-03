SpiceJet employees go on strike over salary issues

Section of SpiceJet employees go on strike at Delhi airport over salary issues

A SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the carrier's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 14:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A section of employees of SpiceJet airline went on strike at the Delhi airport on Friday morning over issues related to reduced salaries, sources said.

When asked about the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the carrier's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

"A section of employees working at the Delhi airport and having some issues have met senior officials and the matter is being resolved," the spokesperson added.

Sources said the employees who went on strike discussed with the management their issues such as reduced salary and its disbursement.

SpiceJet has been paying reduced salaries to a significant number of employees since 2020 as its finances have been hit due to Covid-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions. Other airlines in India have cut the salaries too since 2020 for the same reason.

Spicejet
Strike
salary
Delhi
protest

