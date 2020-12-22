Security agencies can now utilise government's database to check employees' past

Private security agencies can check the character and antecedents of guards it intends to employ using the government's electronic databases through police, according to new rules by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Similarly, the authorities could also check the antecedents of those applying to start private security agencies through the databases -- Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) -- to find out whether they faced criminal cases or had court cases.

The MHA last Friday notified the Private Security Agencies Central Model Rules, 2020 that supersedes those made in 2006 for enacting the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, which also stipulate that the security agencies should provide details of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in their companies while applying for a licence or its renewal.

Officials said that there was not much change from the previous rules but the latest edition has brought in more clarity on certain aspects as well as allowing the authorities to utilise the official electronic databases among other things.

The new rules also have made it clear that guards, as well as applicants along with all partners intending to start security agencies, will have to provide their Aadhaar numbers. While renewing the licence also, all the partners will have to provide their Aadhaar numbers.

According to the new rules, the validity of a renewed licence will be five years. Earlier, it was three years.

Those applying for a licence for starting a security agency will have to undergo training for a minimum of six days on a variety of aspects like VIP security, internal security, institutional Security, fire-fighting, checking of various documents and access control among others.

A security guard should undergo 100 hours of classroom instruction and 60 hours of field training, spread over at least 20 working days, on various aspects, including conduct in public, the correct wearing of uniform, examining identification papers, first-aid and use of security equipment and a rudimentary knowledge of Indian Penal Code.

The guards should be able to read and understand English alphabets and Arabic numerals as normally encountered in the identification documents, arms licence, travel documents and security inspection sheet, the rules said.

The rules have reiterated that the security agencies will ensure that every guard undergoes a medical examination after every 12 months from his last such examination so as to ensure his continued maintenance of physical standard as prescribed for the entry-level.