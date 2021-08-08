Security alerted at Delhi's IGI airport after bomb threat

Security alerted at Delhi IGI airport after bomb threat

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 08 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 11:59 ist
Delhi airport. Credit: PTI File Photo

Security at Indira Gandhi International airport in the national capital was alerted after Delhi Police received an email threat that terror outfit Al Queda was planning an attack at the airport.

According to ANI, an investigation revealed that the threat was "non specific" and Bomb Threat Assessment Committee left from the airport. 

IGI police station reportedly informed Airline Operations Control Center about an email about a planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana saying that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri's wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena were coming from Singapore to plant the bomb at IGI in 1-3 days, the news agency reported.

More details awaited.

