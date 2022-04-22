Security at Maharashtra CM’s home beefed up

Security at Uddhav Thackeray’s private home has been beefed up in wake of a claim by the Rana couple that they would recite Hanuman-chalisa outside the Bandra bungalow of the Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president.

A big group of Shiv Sainiks is also undertaking a sit-in near Matoshree, the bungalow of the Thackeray family.

A couple of days ago, Ravi Rana, the Independent MLA from Badnera and the founder of Yuva Swabhiman Party and Navneet Kaur Rana, the Independent MP from Amravati, claimed to recite Hanuman-chalisa on Saturday.

Navneet Rana is a former model while Ravi Rana is a politician with relations cutting across party lines.

The Rana couple is close to Baba Ramdev, the yoga guru. They are already in Mumbai, a day ahead of their planned visit.

“Let Bunty and Bubbly be here…they are doing stuntbaji and BJP needs such people now,” said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Outside Matoshree, senior leaders including Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai and youth leader Varun Sardesai are camping. Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar was present.

“We will go there and perform Hanuman-chalisa on Saturday,” said the Ranas, adding that they would go to Matoshree.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders said that let them recite Hanuman-chalisa and assured that they would give "maha prasad".

