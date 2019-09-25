Security forces are prepared for everything: Rajnath

Indian security forces are “fully prepared” to meet any situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, reacting to Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat’s statement that Pakistan has “reactivated” the Balakot terrorist camp that was destroyed by IAF’s precision strike in February this year.

"Don't worry our security forces are fully prepared," Singh told reporters here after commissioning ICGS Varaha at the Chennai Port Trust here.

However, he did not elaborate on the issue.

Gen. Rawat had on Monday said though about 500 people are trying to infiltrate into India and enough security measures have been put in place to ensure that they don’t sneak into the country.

"Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated," he had told reporters at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here.

The cross-border attack by IAF in the early hours of February 26 followed a deadly attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 that killed more than 40 paramilitary personnel. Though Pakistan denied any attack by the IAF, the government presented proof to show that the attack was indeed carried out and the target was a JeM terrorist camp.