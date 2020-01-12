Security forces gun down 2 militants in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants there, a police official said. According to reports, two militants have been killed in the encounter.

He said while the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter.