Security forces launch CASO in Kishtwar after cop killing

A day after killing of a policeman and injury to another, a cordon-and-search--operation (CASO) was launched by security forces in upper areas of the hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Tuesday.

On Monday, a special police officer (SPO) of J&K Police was killed and another was injured when they came under attack by suspected militants with axes in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district. Police said it was a militant attack.

Sources said senior officers of both Army and police including, senior superintendent police (SSP) are in the area and supervising the combing operation. “Entire area of Tender in Dachan has been under cordon since Monday evening,” they said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Abdul Jabbar said that joint operation of the army and police is going on in the area. He, however, did not divulge any further details.

Meanwhile, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Kishtwar on Tuesday morning.