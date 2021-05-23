Security forces recover 15 sticks of plastic explosives in J&K

15 sticks of plastic explosives recovered in J&K

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 23 2021, 20:37 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 20:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Security forces recovered 15 sticks of plastic explosives during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a Defence spokesman said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence inputs, the operation was carried out in Karnah in the district’s Tangdhar area by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army on Saturday morning, spokesman Lt Col Emron Musavi said.

He said the joint operation led to the recovery of 15 sticks of plastic explosives near Nichli Jabri village.

These explosives were hidden in a 'dhok' or a temporary shelter for further transhipment to the hinterland, Musavi said.

Security agencies and the civil administration continuously work to negate the threat of smuggling of narcotics, weapons and stores for terror organisations through the Tangdhar bowl, the spokesman said.

In the last two years, 28 weapons and over 60 kgs of narcotics have been recovered from Karnah, apart from explosives including grenades, he said.

