Security forces thwart clashes between two groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi

PTI
PTI, Kangpokpi,
  • Jul 06 2023, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 13:24 ist
A few rounds were fired, but soon personnel of the Assam Rifles reached the area and brought the situation under control. Credit: IANS Photo

Security forces thwarted clashes in Manipur's Kangpokpi district where two armed groups gathered and fired a few rounds, sources said on Thursday.

The incident happened around 3.40 pm on Wednesday near Phaileng village, they said.

Also Read — Opposition MPs walk out of Parliament panel meet after demand to discuss Manipur issue denied

Armed groups from Mapao and Awang Sekmai areas gathered in the area, escalating the tensions, they added.

A few rounds were fired, but soon personnel of the Assam Rifles reached the area and brought the situation under control.

Sources said women, however, blocked the roads to prevent the forces from reaching the area.

Also Read — Houses and trust lost in Manipur mayhem, victims fear long wait ahead to return home

In Churachandpur, a large number of Kukis staged a protest. The rally started at Public Ground and continued till Tuibong Peace Ground.

Nearly 4,000 people participated in the rally, and most of them were in 'combat' dress with camouflage on their faces, sources said.

No untoward incident was reported during the rally, which went on till 7 pm on Wednesday.

