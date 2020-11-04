Security tightened at Delhi's IGI airport after pro-Khalistan group threatens to disrupt flights

Security tightened at Delhi airport after SJF threats

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 22:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Security has been beefed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), threatened to disrupt two Air India flights scheduled to leave for London on November 5, police said on Wednesday.

The US-based SFJ has issued a call to boycott Air India flights and urged the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to occupy the airport to "internationalise" the issue, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said, "We have tightened security arrangements after we received inputs that Sikhs for Justice has threatened to disrupt operations of two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow."

"Even though the airport is a secure place, based on the inputs we received, we have made adequate security arrangements for the safety of passengers," he said.

A meeting was also held with officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Air India and Delhi International Airport Limited on Wednesday to discuss the massive security arrangements put in place, a senior police officer said.

Similarly, a meeting was held on Tuesday in this regard by CISF officials. Delhi Police officials also attended the meeting, he said.

SFJ, which has been pushing for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda, was banned by the government for its alleged anti-national activities. 

