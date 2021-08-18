Sedition case against Samajwadi Party MP for comparing Taliban to freedom fighters

A case of sedition was lodged against Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha member Shafiqur Rehman Burq and two others for reportedly comparing the Taliban with Indian freedom fighters and hailing their victory in Afghanistan.

According to the police sources here on Wednesday, cases under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and others of the IPC were registered against Burq and two others in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

A local BJP leader Rajesh Singhal had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that Burq and two others had hailed the Taliban victory in Afghanistan and compared them with Indian freedom fighters.

A senior police official said in Sambhal that such remarks were considered to seditious as Taliban had been declared a terrorist organisation by India and hence a case under section 124A and other sections were registered against the MP and two others.

Burq had reportedly said that the Taliban, like the freedom fighters of our country, did not allow the Americans to capture Afghanistan. Two others, identified as Faizan Chaudhary and Mohammed Mukeem, had also hailed the Taliban's victory on social media.

While the BJP leaders demanded stern action against Burq, the MP denied having made such a remark. "I am an Indian citizen...I am not a citizen of Afghanistan....I have nothing to do with what is happening there....I fully support the Centre's stand on the matter...my remarks have been twisted," he said on Wednesday.