Sedition law won't be repealed: Govt

The government on Wednesday made it clear that it is not taking any steps to repeal sedition law, saying it is needed to "effectively combat anti-national, secessionist and terrorist" elements.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

"There is no proposal to scrap the provision under the IPC dealing with the offence of sedition. There is a need to retain the provision to effectively combat anti-national, secessionist and terrorist elements," he said.

In March 2016, the then Narendra Modi government had admitted that the sedition law was "very wide" while acknowledging the need for "some amendments". This was said by then minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju had said during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.

Then home minister Rajnath Singh had agreed to a suggestion by then JD(U) MP Sharad Yadav on consulting all parties on the scrapping of the law but he wanted all of them to wait till Law Commission submitted its recommendations.