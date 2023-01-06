'See, that's where I sit', CJI tells foster daughters on visit to courtroom 

'See, that's where I sit', CJI tells foster daughters

Official sources said the CJI decided to bring his daughters to the court as they wanted to see the physical functioning of the courtroom

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D Y Chandrachud. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday brought his two daughters to visit the Supreme Court, including the courtroom and chamber.

At around 10 am, the CJI brought the two foster daughters Mahi (16) and Priyanka (20), who are differently-abled, to the courtroom, from public gallery. 

Before taking them on a tour of the SC premises, he was heard telling them, “See, that’s where I sit.” He also showed the place where lawyers stood up and argue their cases.

Minutes after, senior advocate and noted jurist Indira Jaising tweeted, "It’s wonderful to know that the CJI brought his foster children to court. Humanising the court (and) making it less intimidating. I was once reprimanded by security for taking a child into court, saying “ children not allowed here”."

Justice Chandrachud took the charge as the CJI on November 9 and would remain in the office till November 10, 2024. On the day of assuming office, the CJI was accompanied by his wife Kalpana Das and paying obeisance to the national flag in his chamber.

 

