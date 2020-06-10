Seers perform 'rudrabhishek' in Ram Janmabhoomi Complex; invite Modi for foundation laying

'Rudrabhishek' (a special puja to please Lord Shiva) was performed in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on Wednesday by a group of prominent seers paving the way for starting construction of the Ram Temple.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, performed the special 'puja' with other seers.

The Mahant said that 'rudrabhishek' has been performed with the objective of ensuring uninterrupted construction of a grand Ram Temple.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to lay the foundation stone of the sanctum-sanctorum but he (Modi) could not make it owing to coronavirus outbreak in the country. ''The Prime Minister wanted to visit Ayodhya but his program had to be cancelled following the COVID-19 pandemic,'' he added.

The Mahant said that he would meet the Prime Minister and extend the invite to him to visit Ayodhya to take part in the foundation laying ceremony.

He said that the process of Ram Temple construction had already started. ''There is some delay owing to the pandemic,'' the Mahant said.

According to the sources close to the seers, the foundation laying ceremony could be held on on the occasion of 'Devshayan Ekadashi' July 2.

According to the Hindu mythology, the gods and goddesses retire to bed for four months after the 'devshayan ekadashi' and no auspicious work can be undertaken in this period.

The levelling work of the land on which the Ram Temple would be constructed had been completed. The company, which has been assigned the task of construction, has also signaled that it is ready to start the construction work.