Selfie with Vaiko? Pay Rs 100

Want to click a selfie with MDMK chief Vaiko? Cadres need to “donate” a minimum of Rs 100 before they seek permission for the selfie.

The “externally cash-strapped” MDMK made the announcement on Thursday while issuing instructions to party men to donate money to the party rather than presenting shawls to Vaiko.

The “fee” for a selfie with Vaiko is one of the numerous methods taken to collect funds for the MDMK, leaders said. The circular asking cadres to donate at least Rs 100 before taking selfies was widely shared on social media inviting criticism.

Vaiko launched MDMK in the early 1990s after being expelled from the DMK, but his party lost sheen immediately. Its stock came down so much that the MDMK was allotted just one Lok Sabha seat by the DMK, however, Vaiko was promised and given a Rajya Sabha berth.