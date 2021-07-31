Seminars held for protection of environment but work on ground lacking: NGT

Despite a lot of seminars and lectures held in the name of protection of the environment, work on ground is lacking, National Green Tribunal said on Saturday.

The NGT said that the torchbearer for the protection of the environment in the last 40 years is only the judiciary.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made these observations while quashing the environmental clearance granted to a high-rise luxury project by Godrej Properties Limited and Wonder Projects Development Private Limited in Bengaluru and directing its immediate demolition.

“A lot of seminars, lectures and debates are held in the name of protection of the environment by Executives, political and otherwise but on the ground level substantial work is wanting,” the bench said.

The tribunal said that the Executive sometimes feels satisfied by framing some laws without being serious about the execution and implementation thereof.

“Executives primarily have the responsibility to preserve, protect and maintain the environment as clean and green but unfortunately, they treat it as an enemy to their own notion of development.

Statutory Authorities/Regulators who are made responsible for the protection of environment and heavily managed by Executives lack will to do, intention to perform and desire to achieve the ultimate goal of protection of environment, the NGT said.

The tribunal said that even when orders are passed on the judicial side, the real problem comes with regard to implementation and execution of the orders.

“Sooner is the better that the Executives understand and show more responsibility and accountability towards nature and ecology before it is too late rendering the things improbable and impossible to be reversed,” the bench said.