Send special trains for migrants to return home: Danish Ali to PM Modi

In the wake of mounting migrant woes, BSP MP from Lok Sabha Danish Ali has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking necessary arrangements by the Central government for the return of stranded citizens to their native places during the lockdown.

“When Government of India could send special aircrafts to foreign countries for the return of Indian citizens then it can also send special trains for the return of stranded citizens within the country,” he said adding that far away from their homes, these hapless citizens have no money, food and necessary means to survive, said Ali.

Flagging that with each passing day, the people stranded in lockdown are getting restless and are worried about the members of their family living in the villages, Ali drew Modi’s attentions to the incident of a woman Chhaboo Mandal a migrant worker from Gurugram committing suicide as she could not see her child on the verge of death due to starvation.

“You must be aware of hundreds of hardworking migrant labourers of Surat, Madurai and Mumbai, defying the lockdown and marching towards their homes. Crores of poor and migrant labourers are desperate to go back to their families,” he said and referred to the recent incident of BJP government of UP having sent buses to Kota for coaching students’ return to their homes in various districts.

“I really appreciate this initiative. The same arrangement can be made for every citizen stranded in any part of the country and there should be no discrimination with any citizen in such a delicate and difficult situation,” he said.

Ali urged Modi to take a decision on priority by arranging special buses, trains on government expenses helping them reach their destinations.