Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed as new Attorney General for India

R Venkataramani is the new Attorney General for India

The development comes days after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi declined the offer to return as the top law officer of the country

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Sep 28 2022, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 17:09 ist

The Union government Wednesday appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani as Attorney General for India for a period of three years.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Law Ministry.

Venkataramani is likely to assume office on October 1 as an extended term of incumbent Attorney General K K Venugopal is to end on September 30.

Venkataramani has rich experience of over 45 years as a lawyer. He has earlier represented the Union and state governments in various constitutional matters. He has also been a member of the Law Commission of India in 2010 and 2013.

He got enrolled in July 1977 in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and joined the chambers of late senior advocate P P Rao, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court in 1979. 

He started an independent practice in the Supreme Court in the year 1982. 

He was designated as Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court of India in the year 1997. 

He has also been associated with the National Law School of India University, Bangaluru.

