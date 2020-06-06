Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal dies at 88

Senior BJP leader and Piyush Goyal's mother Chandrakanta Goyal no more

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 06 2020, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 10:35 ist
Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal. Credit: Facebook/@SuyashguptaBjplife

Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal passed away in Mumbai on Saturday.  She was 88.

She is survived by son Piyush Goyal, senior BJP leader and Railway Minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Her husband, Ved Prakash Goyal, was a BJP veteran and Shipping Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. 

The Goyal family had been associated with Jan Sangh and BJP. 

Chandrakanta Goyal was a three-term MLA form Matunga in Mumbai. 

"She served the cause of people and also taught us to do so," Piyush Goyal said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Piyush Goyal
BJP
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

What's Brewing

COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey

COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

COVID-19: Experts feel too early to allow malls to open

COVID-19: Experts feel too early to allow malls to open

India, China to hold Lt General-level talks today

India, China to hold Lt General-level talks today

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

 