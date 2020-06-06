Senior BJP leader and Piyush Goyal's mother Chandrakanta Goyal no more

Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. She was 88.
She is survived by son Piyush Goyal, senior BJP leader and Railway Minister in the Narendra Modi government.
Her husband, Ved Prakash Goyal, was a BJP veteran and Shipping Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
The Goyal family had been associated with Jan Sangh and BJP.
Chandrakanta Goyal was a three-term MLA form Matunga in Mumbai.
"She served the cause of people and also taught us to do so," Piyush Goyal said.
