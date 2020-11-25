Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 25 2020, 06:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 06:45 ist
Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away at a hospital in New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 71.

The announcement of his demise was made by his son Faisal Patel.

In a statement on Twitter, Faisal said that Ahmed Patel passed away at 3.30 am on November 25. "After testing positive for Covid-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures," the statement went on to add.

Patel was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital weeks after contracting Covid-19. On October 1, Patel had announced that he contracted coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Patel. "Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered," he said in a tweet. 

