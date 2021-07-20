Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes hospitalised

Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes hospitalised

While practising Yoga on Sunday morning, Fernandes lost his balance and fell down

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 20 2021, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 20:21 ist
Doctors at the hospital said Fernandes requires an immediate surgery. Credit: DH Photo

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes MP has been admitted to a private hospital here after he suffered a fall while doing yoga, family sources said.

While practising Yoga on Sunday morning, Fernandes lost his balance and fell down. He did not take it seriously then as it was a minor fall, they said.

However, when he visited the hospital for a routine check-up the same evening, doctors found that he had an internal head injury. Noticing the fluctuation in his health condition, he was immediately hospitalised, they said.

Doctors at the hospital said Fernandes requires an immediate surgery. He is currently under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

