Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes hospitalised

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes MP has been admitted to a private hospital here after he suffered a fall while doing yoga, family sources said.
While practising Yoga on Sunday morning, Fernandes lost his balance and fell down. He did not take it seriously then as it was a minor fall, they said.
However, when he visited the hospital for a routine check-up the same evening, doctors found that he had an internal head injury. Noticing the fluctuation in his health condition, he was immediately hospitalised, they said.
Doctors at the hospital said Fernandes requires an immediate surgery. He is currently under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage
'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'
China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation
Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya
This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars
Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA
China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink