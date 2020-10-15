Senior Congress leader P L Punia hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment

Congress' P L Punia hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment

  • Oct 15 2020, 01:04 ist
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member P L Punia, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Wednesday.

Punia, 75, had in a tweet on Monday said he and his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arrival in Delhi from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

Punia, who is also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of party affairs in Chhattisgarh, has viral pneumonitis, for which antiviral therapy has been started, Medical Superintendent of Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital Anuj Agarwal said in a statement.

He is also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, Agarwal said.

