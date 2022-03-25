Senior Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer no more

Senior Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer no more

The senior leader was under treatment for heart-related ailments for the past five years

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 25 2022, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 11:12 ist
Thalekunnil Basheer. Credit: IANS Photo

Senior Congress leader and former legislator and parliamentarian, Thalekunnil Basheer, passed away on Friday morning, family sources said. Basheer was 79.

"He left us early Friday morning at his residence in Vembayam," a senior Congress leader said.

The senior leader was under treatment for heart-related ailments for the past five years. Basheer was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Chirayankeezhu constituency. He was also a Rajya Sabha member twice. He was elected to the state Assembly in 1977 from Kazhakkoottam constituency but later resigned to enable senior leader A K Antony contest from there.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Basheer and said he upheld the values of Congress politics. "Basheer used to intervene in the issues affecting the public and upheld the general interest of the society," Vijayan said in his condolences message.

Senior Congress leaders also condoled the demise of Basheer who was an executive member of KPCC for decades. The body of senior Congress leader will kept at the KPCC office for the public to pay homage and will be laid to rest later. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Congress
Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

 