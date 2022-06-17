Senior Congress leaders to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on June 20

Senior Congress leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday evening to apprise him of the “police atrocities” during their protest against the misuse of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and “manhandling of and attacks on” MPs. The party claimed that were “unprovoked and violated all democratic norms”.

The party had sought an appointment from the President on Friday but the Rashtrapati Bhavan granted time on Monday, sources said.

The delegation, which is likely to have Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha Chief Whip and party’s chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will meet the President on Monday at 5 pm.

The decision to take the issue to the President was taken at a meeting of Congress General Secretaries, party in-charges, MPs and senior leaders available in Delhi on Thursday. It was attended among others by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Kharge, Ramesh Jairam, Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken.

Congress had also petitioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Vice President, on Thursday and urged them to invoke privilege provisions against erring police personnel.

The party has been protesting against the questioning of top leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. However, the police had barricaded the areas surrounding the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, not allowing even MPs to go inside the Congress office. The residence of Deepender Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP, was also barricaded.

Several leaders and workers, including lawmakers, had also been detained during the protest.

Several MPs, including women MPs like Jebi Mather and Jothimani, have alleged that they were manhandled and misbehaved by police.

Senior leaders like Chidambaram, Venugopal and Pramod Tiwari had claimed that they suffered injuries in police action.