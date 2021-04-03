Senior CPI-M leader Shridhar Deshpande dies at 82

Senior Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) leader Shridhar Deshpande died of a brief illness in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Saturday, family sources said.

Deshpande, 82, breathed his last at a private hospital and his last rites were performed in the afternoon hours, they said.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

Deshpande was the president of the district unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and worked as the CPI-M's city unit secretary.

He led the struggle of depositors from banks and co- operative credit societies in the district.

He also participated in farmers' and workers' movement.