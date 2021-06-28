Senior scribe Jimuta Mangaraj dies in road mishap

Senior scribe Jimuta Mangaraj dies in road mishap

Mangaraj was well-known for his analytical write-ups and columns. He was freelancing for several Odia dailies and publications

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 28 2021, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 16:36 ist
Mangaraj was 63 and survived by a son and a daughter. His wife had died in 2013. Credit: iStock

Senior Odia Journalist Jimuta Mangaraj died in a road mishap in Khurda district, family sources said on Monday.

Mangaraj was 63 and survived by a son and a daughter. His wife had died in 2013.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Sunday at Janla on the National Highway-16 when Mangaraj riding a motorcycle, was returning to Bhubaneswar after delivering medicine to his mother at Sarapari village near Khurda town.

He was hit by an unknown vehicle. As he fell down, the vehicle rammed over him killing the senior scribe on the spot, police said.

Mangaraj was well-known for his analytical write-ups and columns. He was freelancing for several Odia dailies and publications

Starting his career in the early 1980s, Mangaraj worked with Odia news organisations including Sambad and Prajatantra and was known for his news gathering skills. He subsequently launched his own media organisation and used to publish an Odia periodical 'Neta' and a health related magazine 'Lifeline'.

Mangaraj also wrote several books including Biju Biju Biju (on legendary Odisha CM Biju Patnaik).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and many others expressed their condolence on the untimely demise of Mangaraj.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Odisha
Journalist
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 