Sensing threat, Unnao rape victim wrote letter to CJI

Uttar Pradesh Police may have had feigned ignorance about the threat to the Unnao rape survivor and her family from BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Senger and his henchmen, but the terrified family had apprised top police and civil officials and even the chief justice of the supreme court (CJI) of the threats from the MLA's family and his supporters.

The mother of the victim had written letters to the CJI, chief justice of the Allahabad high court, state home secretary and the state police chief stating that Senger's family members had threatened to get her entire family implicated in false cases if they did not "compromise" in the matter.

Ironically, the letters were mailed to all these officials barely a fortnight before the "accident" in which the victim was critically injured and her two aunts were killed.

The letter clearly mentions that Senger's brother Manoj Singh and some others had visited the family on July 7 and threatened to have them jailed on trumped-up charges if the victim did not "compromise" in the case.

Some other henchmen of the MLA visited their house the very next day and issued a similar threat, the letter said. The family had also attached the pictures showing the vehicles and the henchmen along with the letter.

According to sources, the local police were also informed about the threats but they didn't any action.

"The cops at Makhi police station even tried to persuade us to withdraw the complaint," a member of the victim's family told DH at the KGMU hospital here on Tuesday.

"Had action been taken, this incident (the "accident") would not have happened... We are helpless... The lawmaker will get us all killed," she apprehended.

Sources said that Senger, who is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail, was found to be using cell phone, substantiating the family's allegation that he had been in touch with his henchmen.

Sources said that Senger was likely to be shifted to some other jail.

Senger was booked for murder in connection with the Sunday's alleged "road accident".

A truck had smashed into the vehicle in which the victim was travelling in the state's Raebareli district, about 80 kilometre from here. The rape victim and two others were critically injured in the incident.