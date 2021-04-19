Sensitise people on Covid-protocol: LS Speaker to lawmakers

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked presiding officers of state assemblies to set up Covid-19 control rooms in their respective legislatures to address peoples’ grievances related to the pandemic.

Addressing a meeting of All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), Birla said the legislature has to fulfill its duty more promptly as the new strain of coronavirus was spreading more rapidly than last year.

Birla urged the Presiding Officers to sensitize the public, through the people’s representatives of their respective states to follow the Covid-19 Protocol.

He suggested that people’s representatives engage with social organisations to check the spread of the pandemic.

“All representative institutions including the Gram Panchayats and local bodies in urban areas may be motivated to make extensive efforts to reduce the corona infection,” Birla said.

He suggested to the Presiding Officers to set up control rooms in their legislatures which may be used by the people's representatives.

“This will help in channelizing the relevant information and difficulties of the public to the government,” Birla said, adding any that issues related to the central government could be referred to the Lok Sabha Control Room.