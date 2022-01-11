Sentence of Indian convicted by foreign court can't be reduced: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that sentence of an Indian convict transferred from a foreign country cannot be reduced in contradiction to the terms and conditions and the statute governing shifting of prisoners.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai referred to the Repatriation of Prisoners Act, 2003, to point out, "One of the salient features of the legislation is that the enforcement of the sentence shall be governed by the law of the receiving State. However, the receiving State shall be bound by the legal nature and duration of the sentence as determined by the transferring State."

The court said the government was empowered to adapt the sentence to that provided for a similar offence had that offence been committed in India.

"This can be done only in a situation where the government is satisfied that the sentence of the imprisonment is incompatible with Indian law as to its nature, duration or both," the court added.

The top court allowed a petition by the Union government against the Bombay High Court's order reducing the sentence of Shaikh Istiyaq Ahmed from 26 years to 10 years.

Ahmed was sentenced to 26 years by the Supreme Court of Mauritius for possession of 152.8 grams of heroin. He was transferred here as per the Repatriation of Prisoners Act, 2003 on March 4, 2016. He made representation to the Union government for reducing his sentence. On rejection of his, he had approached the High Court.

