Sentenced to jail term without remission, man not entitled to furlough: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that a man, sentenced to life imprisonment without remission till he completes a particular term, cannot be granted furlough, which is a conditional release to break the monotony of prison life.

Such prisoners, however, are entitled to parole for re-establishing social and family ties, it added.

In a judgment, Justice Mukta Gupta answered in negative to a legal issue whether a convict, who has been sentenced for life with the stipulation that no remission would be granted for a particular period or for the remainder of the life, is entitled to furlough during the said period of sentence.

The court pointed out that the Supreme Court, in its various decisions, has held that parole is an exercise of discretion whereas furlough is a salutary right of the convict to be considered for release. Parole is granted during certain emergencies while furlough accrues to the petitioner on compliance of the conditions prescribed.

Sanjay Kumar Valmiki, sentenced to a life term without remission till he completed 25 years in jail, and Chandra Kant Jha, sentenced to a life term with no remission till the remainder of his natural life, have filed writ petitions. They were denied furlough and parole respectively.

The court said since the sentences awarded to the petitioners barred consideration for remission for a fixed number of years in the case of Valmiki and for the remaining life in case of Jha, they cannot be said to be eligible for grant of remission and consequently furlough.

Their counsel contended furlough and parole were part of the reformative scheme. It required that a prisoner reformed himself into a good meaningful citizen and moved away from crime.

The court, however, pointed out that as per Delhi Prison Rules, a convict can be considered for roughly two paroles in a year to meet to exigencies, including one to re-establish social ties.

"Hence, the contention that in case of furlough is not granted, the petitioners will be denied consideration of their case from a reformative angle is incorrect," it said.