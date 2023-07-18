Senthil Balaji’s wife moves Supreme Court against Madras High Court order

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji’s wife Megala has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's judegment in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported news agency ANI.

The Madras High Court recently held legal the ED’s arrest of Balaji and subsequent judicial custody granted by a lower court.

The High Court order came on the habeas corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.

More details are awaited.