Senthil Balaji’s wife moves SC against Madras HC order

Senthil Balaji’s wife moves Supreme Court against Madras High Court order

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 18 2023, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 13:12 ist
Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji. Credit: IANS Photo

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji’s wife Megala has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's judegment in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported news agency ANI.

The Madras High Court recently held legal the ED’s arrest of Balaji and subsequent judicial custody granted by a lower court.

The High Court order came on the habeas corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.

More details are awaited. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 