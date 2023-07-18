Senthil Balaji’s wife moves Supreme Court against Madras High Court order

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji’s wife Megala has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's judegment in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported news agency ANI.
The Madras High Court recently held legal the ED’s arrest of Balaji and subsequent judicial custody granted by a lower court.
The High Court order came on the habeas corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.
More details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India
Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life
Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai
Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move
K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management
Taking rupee global is a slow, long process
US FDA approves RSV shot for infants