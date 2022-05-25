Separatist leader Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced Yasin Malik, Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader and chief of banned outfit JKLF, to life imprisonment in a case of terror funding.

The court had earlier on May 19 convicted him in the case after he had on May 10 pleaded guilty of the charges. The court had twice given him opportunity to re-think his decision to admit the grave charges.

On Wednesday, Special Judge (NIA) court Parveen Singh pronounced the sentence of life term, besides fine of over Rs 10 lakh, for various offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

During the arguments on quantum of sentence, the National Investigation Agency sought death penalty against Malik.

For his part, Malik claimed he has followed principles of Mahatma Gandhi after 1994 since he laid down the arms. With regard to demand for the death penalty, he said he would not beg for anything and the case is before the court to decide.

"I have worked with 7 Prime Ministers of the country and I have a legacy, so while sentencing me, please calculate the time which I have already spent in jail," he said.

He had earlier declined an offer by the court to take help of amicus curiae on behalf of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to argue his case.

Malik was brought from Tihar jail to the Patiala House Courts amid massive security presence.

Earlier, Malik alias Aslam was convicted for the offences punishable under Sections 120B IPC, 121 IPC, 121A IPC, 13 UAPA r/w 120B IPC, 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC, 17 UAPA, 18 UAPA, 20 UAPA, 38 UAPA and 39 UAPA.

Other co-accused Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor had contested the charges and expressed their readiness to face trial in the case.

The case is related to raising, receiving and collecting funds, domestically and abroad through various illegal channels including hawala for funding terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.