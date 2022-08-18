'Serious issue': SC on Rs 1,000 cr spent as 'freebies' for doctors to prescribe Dolo-650

The Supreme Court was on Thursday told that the Central Board for Direct Taxes (CBDT) has accused makers of the Dolo-650 tablet of distributing freebies worth around Rs 1,000 crore to doctors as consideration for prescribing the tablet.

The drug has been used liberally during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, representing Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Association of India, contended before a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud that DOLO had invested Rs 1,000 core in freebies to have its anti-fever drug prescribed to patients.

Justice Chandrachud said that it is a serious issue and even he was prescribed the drug during the Covid.

"I was also asked to have the same when I had Covid,” he said, terming it as "a serious issue".

The bench, also comprising justice A S Bopanna, asked Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, representing the Centre, to file a reply within 10 days.

The top court was hearing a plea to issue guidelines to control and regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies, resulting into excessive prescription of high-priced drugs affecting right to health and life of the citizens. The plea claimed due to the voluntary nature of the existing code, unethical practices continued to increase and have also surfaced during the Covid-19 times.

On March 11, the court had sought a response from the Centre on the PIL by the federation.

In a separate judgement on February 22, 2022, the Supreme Court had expressed its concern over pharmaceutical companies manipulating doctors prescription by gifts such as gold coins, fridges, and LCD TVs to funding international trips for vacations or to attend medical conferences, in lieu of suggesting drugs manufactured by them.