Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield

Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company's chief executive said in a tweet on Friday.

Supplies of the COVISHIELD vaccine in India, have exceeded 1.25 billion doses. The government of India now has enough data for full market authorisation, and therefore @SerumInstIndia has applied to the @CDSCO_INDIA_INF (DCGI) and @MoHFW_INDIA for this permission. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 31, 2021

Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

