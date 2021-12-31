Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 31 2021, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 13:09 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company's chief executive said in a tweet on Friday.

Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covishield
Serum Institute of India
India News

