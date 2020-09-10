Serum Institute stops Covid-19 vaccine trials after reports of 'unexplained illness' in participant

The world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, has decided to pause the trials of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country in the wake of AstraZeneca stopping it after an unexplained illness to a participant.

The SII has partnered with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to manufacture the experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by University of Oxford.

After an unexplained illness to a participant, AstraZeneca on Tuesday had paused trials to allow an independent committee to review safety data, and it was working to minimise any potential impact on the timeline.

On Wednesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) slapped a show cause notice for continuing the trials even as it was stopped internationally.

"We (SII) are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts the trials. We are following DCGI's instructions and will not be able to comment further on trials. You can connect with DCGI for more updates on this front,” the SII said in a statement on Thursday.

DGCI Dr VG Somani, in his show-cause notice has asked SII as to why the permission granted for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the vaccine candidate in the country be not suspended till patient safety is established.

The DCGI has pointed out that the clinical trials have been put on hold across the USA, UK, Brazil and South Africa.

The SII has registered for Phase II/III clinical trials on the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covishield, being developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca, with the Clinical Trials Registry of India (CTRI).

The trials will be conducted on 1,600 healthy participants across India.m The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and Bharti Vidyapeeth’s Bharti Hospital & Medical College in Pune are among the 17 places where the trials are being conducted.