Server glitch disrupts Supreme Court's e-services

The top court website also suffered a consequential outage, and the display board of ongoing cases could not be seen

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Jan 11 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 22:06 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

Supreme Court's e-services were disrupted on Wednesday due to the breakdown of one of the servers at the data centre.

"On account of sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre, the following computer applications and IT services are facing disruption and unavailability — eCopying, SCI Ingestion, SCI Interact, PACE Attendance, Secure Gate, SC eFM (efiling New) and other related applications," a notice issued by an official said.

The official, however, assured that the IT services were restored, as the support team fixed the issue and resumed all IT services and computer applications.

The top court website also suffered a consequential outage, and the display board of ongoing cases could not be seen.

However, web streaming of the Constitution bench continued uninterruptedly.

