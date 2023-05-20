Set up central authority to handle unclaimed deposits: SC panel

The government should set up the Central Unclaimed Property Authority to handle unclaimed private assets such as securities, dividends and bank deposits, especially belonging to deceased investors, an expert panel appointed by the Supreme Court on Adani-Hindenburg row case, has suggested.

“The government needs to bring sharp focus to the area of unclaimed properties,” the panel said in its report made public on Friday. The report is dated May 6.

Suggesting the need for setting up Central Unclaimed Property Authority, the panel noted: “such an agency has to be full-time hands-on real time proactive agency that actively seeks out to discharge a mandate of reuniting assets of dead individuals with their successors.”

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently launched a special campaign called “100 Days 100 Pays” for banks to trace and settle unclaimed deposits. An unclaimed deposit is one which does not see any activity like the infusion of funds, withdrawal, etc. from the depositor for 10 years or more.

In the report which gave a detailed assessment of the situation that led to volatility in the securities markets following the release of Hindenburg research report on Adani Group, the expert panel headed by retired judge A M Sapre, suggested the need for taking a "hard close look" at disclosure-based regime in the Indian securities market.

"There is an urgent need to introspect and take a hard close look at whether there is a surfeit of disclosures that loads the investors with so much data and noise that the real content necessary to make an informed decision may be lost," the panel noted.

The committee suggested that financial literacy must be introduced as a matter of pedagogy from school curriculum. “Financial security of a society is as vital as national security for a society to be robust,” it said.

