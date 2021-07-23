Set up mechanism to avoid delay in filing appeals, SC tells CBI

The Supreme Court on Friday castigated the CBI for the delay in filing an appeal in corruption cases, saying it seemed the modus operandi of the officers was to collude with the accused in a bid to save them.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah made the sharp remark while telling the CBI director to set up a monitoring mechanism to ensure that appeals are filed without delays.

The court dismissed an appeal filed after 647 days against a Chhattisgarh HC's judgement, which reversed conviction and sentence of three years awarded to an accused in a forgery and embezzlement case.

It rejected the contention by the CBI that the delay in filing an appeal was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying this was not acceptable.

"CBI must take all necessary steps to ensure that these kinds of delays do not occur in the future. Delays are liable to cause grave misgivings on reasons for the delay. We direct Director CBI to take necessary administrative steps to monitor the filing of appeals on an ICT platform so that delays don't take place,” the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati tried to refer to clinching evidence in the case.

"If it was such a serious matter, why was a prompt action not taken in filing this appeal? This is the modus operandi, your officers connived with the accused not to file the appeal," the bench said.