Set up toll-free helpline numbers, special surveillance to tackle human trafficking: NHRC

With the Covid-19 pandemic "disproportionately" impacting the vulnerable sections, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Centre and state governments to set up round-the-clock toll-free helpline numbers for real-time reporting and special surveillance in railway stations, bus depots and airports.

The 'Advisory to Combat Human Trafficking in the Context of Covid-19 Pandemic' also urges the governments to activate Anti-Human Trafficking Units (ATHUs) in all districts and immediate release of funds to the victims who are rescued.

Keeping in mind Covid-19 protocol, online skill development training programmes should be organised besides helping child survivors to resume education.

It noted that the Ministry of Women and Child Development received 27 lakh distress calls and intervened in 1.92 lakh distress on the ground. Out of these interventions, at least 32,700 were cases of trafficking, child marriage, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, forced begging and cybercrimes.

Village vigilance committees should be set up to record details of migrants going in and out of villages and to intercept cases of trafficking.

Arrangements should also be made at village level to identify children who are not attending schools as well as drop-outs, the advisory said.

To tackle the possibilities of trafficking, the NHRC also wants the government to take adequate steps to provide livelihood opportunities through schemes like MNREGA, PM-GKY and DDU-GKY.

The NHRC also wants the governments to activate ATHUs in all districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier this month asked states to take steps to set up ATHUs in all districts and give the mandate to women help desks at police stations to handle cases locally, DH reported.

Shelter homes for both male and female survivors must be established in all states and it should be open round-the-clock. Counselling services also should be provided to trafficking survivors.

The financial assistance of Rs 20,000 under the central sector scheme for bonded labourers must be paid without any delay and compensation of up to Rs 3 lakh should be provided immediately after the issuance of release certificate by the District Magistrate.

It also asked the state governments and district administrations to put in place foolproof measures to closely monitor the functioning of private recruitment agencies within their jurisdiction.

According to the advisory, a 24X7 toll-free helpline number must be in place for real-time reporting, tracking and monitoring cases related to human trafficking.

Special surveillance should be put in place at railway stations, bus depots, airports and routes to remote villages to trace children travelling without adult supervision, suspicious persons and to identify vulnerable spots in the region concerned with trafficking.