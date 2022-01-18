Setback for AAP in Gujarat as prominent leader quits in election year

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Monday received a major blow with three of its leaders including Surat-based prominent businessman Mahesh Savani resigning from the party. While Savani hasn't categorically denied joining the BJP, two of his party colleagues joined the BJP. The reason is said to be the party's internal rift, which has not gone well among many leaders. There is speculation over another prominent figure leaving the party in the near future.

The setback came barely a month after AAP had taken the ruling BJP by surprise by storming its headquarters in Gandhinagar on December 20, demanding action against officials in the recruitment scam. The Gandhinagar police had arrested over 90 party workers that included all top leaders such as state president Gopal Italiya, Isudan Gadhvi, among others.

Apart from Savani, folk singer Vijay Suada, party's incharge of north Gujarat, Nilam Vyas from Ahmedabad, also resigned. Suada and Vyas joined BJP in a function held at the party's headquarters in Gandhinagar in the presence of state president C R Paatil. Savani has hinted that he may join BJP in the coming days.

Also read: AAP's Punjab candidate Ashu Bangar resigns, says 'it's like a private company'

Savani, a real estate developer who is known for his social work, told reporters in Surat that he resigned due to "personal reasons" as he wasn't able to find time for his philanthropic work. He said, "There is a limit to how I work... due to lack of time for family, social work and my health, I decided to quit. I will join any party that works for the welfare of people." Savani is known for his various social works including marrying off orphaned girls at mass weddings.

Savani was close to BJP until the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but distanced himself after he was denied a ticket. Savani's exit is considered to be a big jolt for Arvind Kejriwal's party, which is eying big in the upcoming Assembly election to be held at the end of this year.

The diamond city, Surat, is the first place in Gujarat where AAP tasted its first electoral success by winning 27 seats, out of 120, in Surat Municipal Corporation last year. The party ousted Congress and placed itself as the principal opposition party in the civic body. AAP is said to be eyeing to position itself as a "principal opposition party in the state."

When contacted, Gopal Italia, AAP's state president, told DH, "It is sad that some of the colleagues have left. There is nothing we can do to stop those who are in a hurry. The party is with the people and our struggle for their welfare will be continued. We are here to fight the might of the BJP and we know that there is a lot of struggle in the way.

Check out latest videos from DH: