Seven from Karnataka die in accident in Andhra

Seven tourists lost their lives when the van they were travelling in turned turtle and fell into a gorge on the Maredumilli-Chintur ghat road in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Valmiki Konda on the ghat road around 1030 am. According to police, all the seven belonged Challakere of Chitradurga district of Karnataka.

Twelve tourists hired the van from Bhadrachalam in Telangana where they had darshan at the temple and are on their way to Annavaram in East Godavari district. The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle at the deep curve near the accident spot. The vehicle fell into the deep gorge killing six on the spot and another one died at the Rampachodavaram Area hospital.

Even the accident occurred in the morning the news of incident reached police only afternoon, as the section where the accident occurred is beyond reach of any mobile phone signals. It was only after few other travelers that have passed through the spot on the road gave the on the information to the police.

The district Superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that a satellite phone has been sent to the spot to coordinate rescue operations’ All the injured have been shifted to Rampachodavaram. The police are also trying to get in touch with another van which said to have gone ahead of the ill fated vehicle carrying few more passengers from Karnataka.

Details of the deceased persons are not yet known.