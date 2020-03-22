'7 Haryana districts, including Gurgaon under lockdown'

'Seven Haryana districts, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, put under lockdown'

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 22 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 19:07 ist
A general view of a deserted market is seen during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Faridabad in Haryana. (AFP Photo)

Seven districts of Haryana, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, were on Sunday put under lockdown by the state government to curb the coronavirus spread.

Five other districts, put under lockdown from Sunday 9 pm are Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula, said Chief Minister M L Khattar, adding the measure is being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus spread.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The government has notified the lockdown in seven districts, he said, adding it will remain effective till March 31, he said.

All essential and emergency services, however, will remain functional during the lockdown period, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Haryana
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

 