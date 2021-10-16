Seven judges appointed in Gujarat HC

The Centre on Saturday issued notifications for appointment of seven judges, including two women, in the Gujarat High Court.

In a notification, the Department of Justice said, in exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution, the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the appointments.

The advocates appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court are Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir J Dave, Hemant M Prachchhak, Sandeep N Bhatt, Aniruddh P Mayee, Niral R Mehta and Nisha M Thakore.