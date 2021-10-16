Seven judges appointed in Gujarat HC

The Centre on Saturday issued notifications for appointment of seven judges, including two women, in the Gujarat High Court.
In a notification, the Department of Justice said, in exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution, the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the appointments.
The advocates appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court are Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir J Dave, Hemant M Prachchhak, Sandeep N Bhatt, Aniruddh P Mayee, Niral R Mehta and Nisha M Thakore.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru
NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic
In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion
Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies
Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films
Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere
T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch
Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?
China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond