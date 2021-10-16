Seven judges appointed in Gujarat HC

Seven judges appointed in Gujarat HC

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 16 2021, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 20:13 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre on Saturday issued notifications for appointment of seven judges, including two women, in the Gujarat High Court.

In a notification, the Department of Justice said, in exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution, the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the appointments.

The advocates appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court are Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir J Dave, Hemant M Prachchhak, Sandeep N Bhatt, Aniruddh P Mayee, Niral R Mehta and Nisha M Thakore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
High Court
Judge

Related videos

What's Brewing

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

 