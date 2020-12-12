Several injured, many feared trapped after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory

A massive blast was reported in a private organics unit in the Bollarum industrial area in the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Several employees have been reportedly injured. No confirmation of deaths is known yet.
More to follow...
'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years
Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema
DH Toon | Too much democracy? Cows never ask questions
Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive
Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki
A peacock dance in the stellar realms
How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries
Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study