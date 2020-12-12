Several injured after explosion in Hyd chemical factory

Several injured, many feared trapped after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 14:48 ist
Screengrab of video from near the site of explosion. Credit: Special Arrangement

A massive blast was reported in a private organics unit in the Bollarum industrial area in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Several employees have been reportedly injured. No confirmation of deaths is known yet. 

More to follow...

Hyderabad

